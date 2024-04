GARLAND, TEXAS — Steakhouse concept Vila Brazil will open a 7,332-square-foot restaurant in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The site is a freestanding building within the Harbor Point retail center, which is shadow-anchored by Bass Pro Shops, on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. Greg Blandford and Jack Thomas of Weitzman represented Vila Brazil in the lease negotiations. David Zoller, also with Weitzman, represented the undisclosed landlord. The opening is slated for late summer.