Villa Delano Partners Buys 32-Unit Multifamily Property in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Villa Delano Partners LLC has acquired an apartment community, located at 123 W. Delano in Tucson, from 123 Delano LLC for $4.8 million.

Villa Delano Apartments features 32 apartments. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.