Villas Student Housing, Student Quarters Break Ground on 605-Bed Community Near University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A partnership between Villas Student Housing and Student Quarters has broken ground on a 605-bed student housing development across from the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville. The 235,000-square-foot community will be located at the intersection of 1425 Rocky Shore Lane and 1440 Cityview Lane.

The property will offer units in studio through five-bedroom configurations across two six-story buildings. Shared amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, basketball court, fitness center and study spaces.

The design-build team for the project includes Rhode Partners, Southern Building Group, DCI Engineers, Cannon & Cannon and V3 Consulting Engineers. The development is anticipated for completion in summer 2026.