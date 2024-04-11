Thursday, April 11, 2024
Villas Student Housing and Student Quarters aim to deliver the student housing community in Knoxville, Tenn., by summer 2026.
Villas Student Housing, Student Quarters Break Ground on 605-Bed Community Near University of Tennessee

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A partnership between Villas Student Housing and Student Quarters has broken ground on a 605-bed student housing development across from the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville. The 235,000-square-foot community will be located at the intersection of 1425 Rocky Shore Lane and 1440 Cityview Lane.

The property will offer units in studio through five-bedroom configurations across two six-story buildings. Shared amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, basketball court, fitness center and study spaces.

The design-build team for the project includes Rhode Partners, Southern Building Group, DCI Engineers, Cannon & Cannon and V3 Consulting Engineers. The development is anticipated for completion in summer 2026.

