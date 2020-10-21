Vincent Theurer Acquires 49-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY — Vincent Theurer, CEO of Approved Oil, has acquired a 49-unit apartment building at 417-441 40th St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property sold for $9 million, or roughly $183,000 per unit. Adam Hess, Edward Setton and Lane Matalon of Meridian Capital Group represented the seller, Ilan Goldstein of Slope Realty, in the transaction.
