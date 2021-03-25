Vinson & Elkins Signs 50,273 SF Office Lease at Indeed Tower in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Law firm Vinson & Elkins has signed a 50,273-square-foot office lease at Indeed Tower, a 673,000-square-foot office building under construction at 200 W. Sixth St. in downtown Austin. A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Principal Real Estate Investors is developing the 36-story building, which is expected to be complete this summer. The law firm’s lease covers the entire 25h floor and part of the 26th floor.
