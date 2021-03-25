REBusinessOnline

Vinson & Elkins Signs 50,273 SF Office Lease at Indeed Tower in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Indeed-Tower-Austin

Indeed Tower, a 36-story building under construction at 200 W. Sixth St. in downtown Austin, is expected to be complete this summer. In addition to office space, the building will also house 35,000 square feet of retail space.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Law firm Vinson & Elkins has signed a 50,273-square-foot office lease at Indeed Tower, a 673,000-square-foot office building under construction at 200 W. Sixth St. in downtown Austin. A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Principal Real Estate Investors is developing the 36-story building, which is expected to be complete this summer. The law firm’s lease covers the entire 25h floor and part of the 26th floor.

