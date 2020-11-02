REBusinessOnline

Vintage City Church Buys 31,650 SF Property in Fort Collins, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Colorado, Office, Western

1501-Academy-Ct-Fort-Collins-CO

Vintage City Church will relocate to 1501 Academy Court in Fort Collins from 1825 Sharp Point.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Vintage City Church has acquired 1501 Academy Court in Fort Collins for a total consideration of $4.1 million. The four-unit asset, totaling 31,650 square feet, was purchased in two separate transactions. The 19,177-square-foot Unit 1 was acquired from 1501 Academy LLC, while Units 2, 3 and 4, totaling 12,473 square feet, were purchased from Life Church.

Relocating from 1825 Sharp Point in Fort Collins, Vintage City Church will utilize Unit 1 to serve as the church’s main gathering space and offices and Units 2, 3 and 4 as the church’s kids wing. The property is a two-story building with high visibility and monument signage along Prospect Road.

Annah Moore of CBRE’s Fort Collins represented the buyer, while Matt Patyk represented 1501 Academy LLC in the transaction.

