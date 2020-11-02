Vintage City Church Buys 31,650 SF Property in Fort Collins, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Colorado, Office, Western

Vintage City Church will relocate to 1501 Academy Court in Fort Collins from 1825 Sharp Point.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Vintage City Church has acquired 1501 Academy Court in Fort Collins for a total consideration of $4.1 million. The four-unit asset, totaling 31,650 square feet, was purchased in two separate transactions. The 19,177-square-foot Unit 1 was acquired from 1501 Academy LLC, while Units 2, 3 and 4, totaling 12,473 square feet, were purchased from Life Church.

Relocating from 1825 Sharp Point in Fort Collins, Vintage City Church will utilize Unit 1 to serve as the church’s main gathering space and offices and Units 2, 3 and 4 as the church’s kids wing. The property is a two-story building with high visibility and monument signage along Prospect Road.

Annah Moore of CBRE’s Fort Collins represented the buyer, while Matt Patyk represented 1501 Academy LLC in the transaction.