Vintage King Audio Signs 17,220 SF Industrial Lease in Troy, Michigan

The property is located at 2032 Heide St.

TROY, MICH. — Vintage King Audio has signed a 17,220-square-foot industrial lease at 2032 Heide St. in Troy. Sean Jamian of Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the undisclosed landlord in the seven-year lease. Sam McLean of Team Core represented the tenant, which is an audio-visual equipment supplier.