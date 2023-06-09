Friday, June 9, 2023
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

VIPAR Inks 10,074 SF Office Lease at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates

by Kristin Harlow

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc., a truck parts distributor and service provider, has signed a 10,074-square-foot office lease at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. VIPAR will relocate its team of 35 employees from Crystal Lake. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus undertaken by Inspired by Somerset Development. VIPAR is working closely with Inspired on the build-out of its space, which is slated for completion in August. Colliers represented VIPAR in the lease, while The Garibaldi Group represented ownership.

