Virgin Hotels to Anchor $5B Centennial Yards Development in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Los Angeles-based CIM Group and affiliate Centennial Yards Co. have announced that Virgin Hotels is coming to Centennial Yards, the $5 billion mixed-use district underway in downtown Atlanta. Drew Co. is co-developing the 261-room hotel, which is set to open in 2027 between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The hotel will anchor the “Entertainment District” of the 50-acre project that will also include a 5,300-seat Live Nation venue and the interactive Cosm attraction announced in 2024.

The hotel will include the Virgin brand’s signature “Chambers” room concept with a penthouse suite and “Richard’s Flat” on the upper floors. The hotel will also feature meeting space, a pool deck and a Chops Lobster Bar on the ground level, as well as bars in the lobby, pool deck area and rooftop, plus a seasonal patio bar. Other recently announced concepts coming to Centennial Yards include Shake Shack, The Irish Exit, Khao Thai Isan, The Busy Bee Café and Zephyr Southern Brasserie.