Viridi Parente to Expand to 190,000 SF at Former General Motors Plant in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Battery manufacturer Viridi Parente will increase its footprint at the former General Motors plant in Buffalo to 190,000 square feet. The company is working with St. Louis-based Alberici Construction to build 70,000 square feet of additional lab, assembly, office and production space at the 850,000-square-foot facility, which was originally built in 1923. Viridi Parente’s current 120,000-square-foot space comprises 60,000 square feet of battery assembly and manufacturing space, 20,000 square feet of office and lab space and a 40,000-square-foot shipping and receiving warehouse. American Axle & Manufacturing previously occupied the facility before vacating it in 2007.