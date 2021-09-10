REBusinessOnline

Virtu Investments Acquires BLU Bellevue Multifamily Community in Washington for $109M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

BLU Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash., features 135 apartments, a rooftop terrace, pet facilities and parking garage with electric charging stations.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Continental Properties has completed the sale of BLU Bellevue, an apartment property located in downtown Bellevue. Virtu Investments acquired the community for $109 million, or $1,004 per square foot.

Built in 2020 by Continental Properties, BLU Bellevue features 135 apartments, a rooftop terrace, 24-hour fitness center, pet facilities, parking garage with electric charging stations, and 360-degree cityscape and mountain views. Units feature floor-to-ceiling, triple-pane windows; air conditioning; walk-in closets with custom, built-in shelving; and biometric wall safes.

Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Dinius, Sidney Warsinske and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews