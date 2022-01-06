REBusinessOnline

Virtu Investments Purchases Cerasa Apartments in Bellevue for $109M

Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Bellevue, Wash., Cerasa features 154 apartments, including top-floor penthouses with 11-foot to 14-foot ceilings.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Evergreen Point Development has completed the disposition of Cerasa, a multifamily property located at 10961 NE 2nd Place in Bellevue. Virtu Investments acquired the asset for $109 million, or $707,792 per unit.

Completed in 2019, Cerasa features 154 apartments, including top-floor penthouses with 11-foot to 14-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resident lounge with fireplace and gated underground parking garage with electric car charging stations.

Philip Assouad and Giovanni Napoli of Intuitional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

