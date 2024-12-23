Monday, December 23, 2024
775-Cascade-St-Oregon-City-OR
Barclay Village in Oregon City, Ore., features 146 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a pool, spa, fitness center, tennis court, basketball courts, clubhouse and covered parking.
Virtu Investments Sells Barclay Village Multifamily Community in Oregon City for $29.2M

by Amy Works

OREGON CITY, ORE. — Virtu Investments has completed the disposition of Barclay Village, a multifamily property located at 775 Cascade St. in Oregon City, to an undisclosed buyer for $29.2 million. Built in 1987, Barclay Village has been undergoing extensive renovations since 2017. Barclay Village features 146 one- and two-bedroom units with modern amenities and conveniences. Community amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, clubhouse and covered parking. Josh McDonald and Joe Nydahl of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

