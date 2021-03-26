Virtu Investments Sells Courtyard at Cedar Hills Multifamily Property Near Portland to Hamilton Zanze for $32.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Courtyard at Cedar Hills in Beaverton, Ore., features 145 units, an indoor pool, fitness center, laundry facilities and a package locker room.

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Virtu Investments has completed the sale of Courtyard at Cedar Hills, a value-add multifamily property located in Beaverton, approximately seven miles from Portland.

Comprising 14 garden-style residential buildings, the community features 145 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 900 square feet. Community amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, laundry facilities and a package locker room. The property underwent a $2 million renovation in 2016 that included updates to the common areas and select unit interiors.

Located at 13643 SW Electric St., the transit-oriented community is within two blocks of the MAX light rail station, enabling connectivity across the Portland area.

Ira Virden, Carrrie Kahn and Frank Solorzano of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.