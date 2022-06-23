Virtu Investments Sells Foothill Ridge Apartments in Upland, California to Clear Capital for $82M

Located in Upland, Calif., Foothill Ridge features 232 apartments, a pool and spa, fitness center, dog park, playground and barbecue grills.

UPLAND, CALIF. — Virtu Investments has completed the disposition of Foothill Ridge, a multifamily property in Upland, to Clear Capital for $82 million, or $353,448 per unit.

Built in 1973, Foothill Ridge features 232 apartments spread across 32 one- and two-story buildings on 11 acres. Units offer energy-efficient appliances, large closets and central air conditioning. Community amenities include ample open space, a resort-style pool with furnished sundeck, a spa, fitness center, dog park, playground and barbecue grills.

Alexander Gracia Jr., Tyler Martin and Chris Zorbas of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.