Virtú Investments Sells Peak 16 Apartment Community in Phoenix for $81.3M

Located in Phoenix, Peak 16 features 233 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and media room.

PHOENIX — Virtú Investments has completed the sale of Peak 16, an apartment community located in Phoenix, to an institutional investment manager for $81.3 million, or $349,142 per unit.

Built in 2018 on four acres, Peak 16 features 233 apartments, a heated and chilled swimming pool, media room, dry cleaning service, fitness center and guest apartment.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

