Visa Leases 123,000 SF of Office Space in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Cousins Properties has signed Visa to a long-term, 123,000-square-foot lease at 1200 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta. Visa, a multinational financial company based in Foster City, Calif., is expected to create about 1,000 new jobs in the region over the next several years as the company establishes a permanent office in Atlanta. Visa is slated to occupy the property by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Atlanta-based real estate investment trust Cousins Properties acquired 1200 Peachtree in 2019 from Norfolk Southern Corp. When Norfolk Southern moves out of 1200 Peachtree and into its new building at the end of this year, Cousins Properties will redevelop the property for multi-tenant use. The redevelopment project will include renovations of the ground floor to create both indoor and outdoor amenities.