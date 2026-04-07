Visintainer Group Brokers Sale of Vintner’s Square Shopping Center in Lodi, California, in Two Transactions

LODI, CALIF. — Visintainer Group has arranged the sales of the multi-tenant retail component of Vintner’s Square Shopping Center in Lodi for a combined $23.2 million in a two-part transaction. The sale was structured in two phases approximately one week apart.

Gewekw VIII sold a two-parcel portion, occupied by Panera Bread and F&M Bank, to F&M Bank for $8.3 million. Geweke VIII and Geweke Family Partnership LP sold a larger outparcel portion of the retail center to Lodi Exchange LLC and EP Winter Park LLC for $15 million.

Brett Visintainer and John Kourafas of Visintainer Group represented the sellers in the transactions. Anna Winters of Colliers represented F&M Bank and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented Lodi Exchange LLC and EP Winter Park LLC in the acquisitions.

The sold portions of Vintner’s Square total approximately 48,356 square feet and were 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.