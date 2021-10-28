Vision & Beyond Acquires 146-Unit Creekside North Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Vision & Beyond Capital Investments has acquired Creekside North Apartments, a 146-unit, two-story multifamily community in Lexington. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Creekside North Apartments offers one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/two-bath and two-bedroom/one-bath floorplans. Community amenities include laundry facilities, property manager onsite and public transportation. Located at 2223 Devonport Drive, Creekside North Apartments is situated about 3.7 miles from Blue Grass Airport, 3.2 miles from University of Kentucky and about 24.3 miles from Frankfort.

Vision & Beyond plans to invest more than $30 million on property acquisitions and related improvements to its properties. Improvements at Creekside North Apartments will include foundation repair and renovations to HVAC, electric and plumbing systems. The construction team will also make updates to amenities in units. The firm says no tenants will be displaced while renovations are underway.