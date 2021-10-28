REBusinessOnline

Vision & Beyond Acquires 146-Unit Creekside North Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

LEXINGTON, KY. — Vision & Beyond Capital Investments has acquired Creekside North Apartments, a 146-unit, two-story multifamily community in Lexington. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Creekside North Apartments offers one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/two-bath and two-bedroom/one-bath floorplans. Community amenities include laundry facilities, property manager onsite and public transportation. Located at 2223 Devonport Drive, Creekside North Apartments is situated about 3.7 miles from Blue Grass Airport, 3.2 miles from University of Kentucky and about 24.3 miles from Frankfort.

Vision & Beyond plans to invest more than $30 million on property acquisitions and related improvements to its properties. Improvements at Creekside North Apartments will include foundation repair and renovations to HVAC, electric and plumbing systems. The construction team will also make updates to amenities in units. The firm says no tenants will be displaced while renovations are underway.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews