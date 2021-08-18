REBusinessOnline

Vision & Beyond Acquires 297-Unit Multifamily Property in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Clifton Colony will undergo renovations.

CINCINNATI — Vision & Beyond Capital Investments has acquired Clifton Colony, a 297-unit multifamily property in Cincinnati’s Clifton neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. The buyer plans to invest $5 million to install new HFAC, windows and landscaping. The development will continue to serve the workforce housing population. No tenants will be displaced while renovations are underway. Monthly rents start at $610. Vision & Beyond says it plans to implement nominal rent increases for units as they are renovated.

