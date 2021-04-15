REBusinessOnline

Vision & Beyond Acquires Two Historic Buildings in Cincinnati, Plans Renovations

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

CINCINNATI — Vision & Beyond Capital Investments has acquired two historic buildings in Cincinnati. The company is investing around $7 million to acquire and renovate both properties. The first asset is 7-9 West Court Street, which features 18 market-rate apartment units and five commercial storefronts. The building was originally built in 1905. Vision & Beyond plans to upgrade the units to Class A standards and develop six additional units on the sixth floor. The second acquisition, 1025 Central Avenue, is home to 11 market-rate apartment units and three businesses. Vision & Beyond will renovate the units and amenities. Since its inception in 2018, Vision & Beyond has invested $91 million and acquired more than 1,550 multifamily units in Greater Cincinnati. The company is poised to invest another $200 million in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Lexington, Ky. by the end of 2021.

