Vision & Beyond Capital Buys Three Houston Apartment Communities for $73M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pine-Lake-Village-Houston

Pictures is Pine Lake Village, one of three apartment communities in the Houston area recently acquired by Vision & Beyond Capital Investments.

HOUSTON — Cincinnati- based Vision & Beyond Capital Investments has purchased three Houston apartment communities totaling 460 units for a combined price of $73 million. Pine Lake Village totals 96 units and is located in the Greenpoint area. Ridge Point is situated within Texas Medical Center and comprises 168 units. Green Tree Place totals 196 units and is located on the city’s north side. The investment is the first in Houston for the new ownership, which plans to implement a value-add program. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

