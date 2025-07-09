Vision Cos. Acquires 28.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Kettering, Ohio

KETTERING, OHIO — Vision Cos. has acquired 28.5 acres within the Miami Valley Research Park (MVRP) in Kettering, an inner suburb of Dayton. The property is adjacent to Industrial Commercial Properties’ (ICP) Sixth River office park. As part of the Sixth River overall master plan, Vision plans to build a market-rate multifamily community, the first large multifamily project built in the city since the mid-1980s, according to a release.

Known as VC Flats, the project will feature approximately 264 apartment units across nine three-story buildings. Proposed amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sand volleyball court, outdoor patio and rooftop deck offering views of the adjacent lake. The project is made possible through collaborative efforts by the city and ICP, which played a role in zoning adjustments and crafting incentive packages to attract a residential developer and operator.

MVRP is home to several major employers, including Reynolds & Reynolds, Solvita, Matrix Research, Resonant Sciences, Woolpert, Resonetics and Eastman Kodak. ICP continues to retain ownership of the adjacent Sixth River office park, which includes 290,000 square feet of office space across five buildings. ICP also has additional land sites for further commercial development opportunities within the research park.