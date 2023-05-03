Vision Hospitality Breaks Ground on 184-Room Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Locally based Vision Hospitality Group Inc. has broken ground on Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown, a 184-room hotel located at the corner of Broad and 4th streets. Upon completion, the hotel will offer a rooftop bar, street-level bar and coffee area, restaurant and 5,000 square feet of meeting space. The site is blocks from the Tennessee Aquarium, Hunter Museum of American Art, National Medal of Honor Heritage Museum and Tennessee Riverpark.

Humphreys and Associates Contractors LLC is planning for the $54 million project to debut in summer 2025. The hotel is one of 15 projects in the development pipeline for Vision Hospitality, which currently owns 16 hotels in the greater Chattanooga area.