Vision Properties, Birch Group Refinance 228,000 SF Office Building in Florham Park, New Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A joint venture between Vision Properties and The Birch Group has refinanced 180 Park Avenue, a 228,000-square-foot office building in Florham Park, about 30 miles west of New York City. The name of the life insurance company that provided the loan, as well as the amount, were not disclosed. Built in 2001, The Class A building is situated on 26.6 acres within the 268-acre Green at Florham Park master-planned development that is also home to Summit Medical Group, MD Anderson and the New York Jets. The joint venture acquired the building in October 2020.