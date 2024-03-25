Vision Properties Secures Refinancing for 692,707 SF Wildwood Center Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Vision Properties has secured refinancing for Wildwood Center, a 692,707-square-foot office building located in northwest Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria office submarket. The property features flexible floor plates across 11 stories, and the ownership has implemented improvements including the addition of a new tenant lounge, conference center and atrium and outdoor seating areas. Amenities at the building also include a fitness center.

Vision Properties is currently underway on the development of an additional 25,000 square feet of space on the property’s top floor, which is scheduled for delivery this year. David Horne, Glenn Aspinwall and Alexis Easterling of JLL handle leasing at the building, which has recently seen 262,680 square feet of lease transactions in the form of both new leases and renewals. The loan amount and further details of the refinancing were not disclosed.