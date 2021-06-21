REBusinessOnline

Vision Real Estate, Rialto Capital Buy 566,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

360-Woodland-Ave.-Bloomfield

Pictured is one of the buildings in the Bloomfield Logistics Portforlio that is located at 360 Woodland Ave. in Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD AND WINDSOR, CONN. — A joint venture between Vision Real Estate Partners and a fund managed by Miami-based Rialto Capital Management has purchased the Bloomfield Logistics Portfolio, a collection of 18 industrial buildings totaling 566,000 square feet in Bloomfield and Windsor, Connecticut. The seller was Sponzo Properties. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Maria Betancourt and Art Ross of Newmark brokered the deal. Ari Schwartzbard, Cliff Welden and Tom Lubeck of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed institutional lender on behalf of the buyer. The portfolio was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews