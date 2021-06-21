Vision Real Estate, Rialto Capital Buy 566,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Connecticut

Pictured is one of the buildings in the Bloomfield Logistics Portforlio that is located at 360 Woodland Ave. in Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD AND WINDSOR, CONN. — A joint venture between Vision Real Estate Partners and a fund managed by Miami-based Rialto Capital Management has purchased the Bloomfield Logistics Portfolio, a collection of 18 industrial buildings totaling 566,000 square feet in Bloomfield and Windsor, Connecticut. The seller was Sponzo Properties. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Maria Betancourt and Art Ross of Newmark brokered the deal. Ari Schwartzbard, Cliff Welden and Tom Lubeck of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed institutional lender on behalf of the buyer. The portfolio was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.