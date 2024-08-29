Thursday, August 29, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

Vision Wheel Signs 32,456 SF Industrial Lease in Flemington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Vision Wheel Inc. has signed a 32,456-square-foot industrial lease in Flemington, about 60 miles southwest of Manhattan. The supplier and distributor of custom wheels and tires is taking space at Flemington Junction Business Center, a four-building development. Jason Fisch of Greek Real Estate Partners represented Vision Wheel in the lease negotiations. Rob Marek represented the landlord, locally based investment firm Larken Associates, on an internal basis. The deal brings the property to full occupancy.

