LAS VEGAS — Visionary III and Matterhorn Venture Partners have acquired a 6.5-acre development site in the North Las Vegas Valley industrial submarket for the development of North & North Business Park, a speculative industrial project in Las Vegas.

Located at the southwest corner of North Nellis and North Las Vegas boulevards, North & North Business Park will offer three industrial buildings for lease for sale to individual users. Construction is slated to begin this summer.