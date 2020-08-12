Vista Acquires Two Office, Retail Properties Totaling 30,061 SF Near Houston

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS — Vista Cos., a Houston-based development and management firm, has acquired two office and retail properties totaling 30,061 square feet in the Clear Lake area, located on the city’s southeast side. The assets had a combined occupancy rate of 95 percent at the time of sale. James Bell of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Visionary Investors Ltd., in the transaction. Frost Bank provided acquisition financing.