REBusinessOnline

Vista Acquires Two Office, Retail Properties Totaling 30,061 SF Near Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Retail, Texas

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS — Vista Cos., a Houston-based development and management firm, has acquired two office and retail properties totaling 30,061 square feet in the Clear Lake area, located on the city’s southeast side. The assets had a combined occupancy rate of 95 percent at the time of sale. James Bell of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Visionary Investors Ltd., in the transaction. Frost Bank provided acquisition financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  