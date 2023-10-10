Vista, Batson-Cook Sell 300-Unit Sweetwater Vista Apartments in Douglasville, Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Vista Residential Partners and Batson-Cook Development Co. have sold Sweetwater Vista Apartments, a 300-unit garden-style property located along Riverside Parkway in Douglasville, about 15 miles west of Atlanta. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Vista and Batson-Cook developed the property in 2021 using debt financing from Synovus Bank and joint venture equity.

Situated near the 2,500-acre Sweetwater Creek State Park, Sweetwater Vista features a clubhouse, resort-style pool, dog park and open green spaces. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 804 to 1,268 square feet, according to Apartments.com.