Vista Cos. Acquires 21,000 SF Retail Strip Center in Lubbock, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — An affiliate of Houston-based development and investment firm Vista Cos. has acquired The Plazas on Ninth Street, a 21,000-square-foot retail strip center located in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The center is located across from the Texas Tech University campus and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Torchy’s Tacos and Barefoot Athletics. Chris Gainey of Marcus & Millichap represented Vista Cos. in the transaction. JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through StanCorp Financial Group for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.