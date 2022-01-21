Vista Cos. Sells 115,000 SF Office Building in North Austin

Vista Park Central in Austin was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — An ownership group led by an affiliate of Houston-based investment and management firm Vista Cos. has sold Vista Park Central, a 115,000-square-foot office building located on Parmer Lane on the north side of Austin. The property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. Kelsey Shebay and Drew Fuller of JLL represented Vista Cos., as well as the California-based buyer, in the transaction.