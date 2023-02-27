Vista Cos. Sells 12,000 SF Medical Office Building in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm The Vista Cos. has sold Vista Grand Reserve, a 12,000-square-foot medical office building in the western Houston suburb of Katy. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 23543 Kingsland Blvd. was constructed in 2017. James Bell of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Coldwell Banker Commercial/Lewis Realty Group represented the buyer, Santos Family Enterprises Ltd.