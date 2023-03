Vista Cos. Sells 8,000 SF Office Building in Katy, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm The Vista Cos. has sold Kingsland Office Plaza, an 8,000-square-foot office building located on Kingsland Drive in the western Houston suburb of Katy. James Bell of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Casco Realty Advisors represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Monroe Casco Ltd. Additional terms of sale and property information were not disclosed.