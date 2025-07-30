Vista Emerald Purchases 15,710 SF Multi-Tenant Shopping Center in Anaheim for $11.3M

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Encinitas-based Vista Emerald has acquired Pique at Angel Stadium, a 15,710-square-foot multi-tenant retail center located in Anaheim, for $11.3 million. Formerly known as The Shops at Stadium Towers, the property was originally built in 2006 on 2.2 acres. The center was fully leased to eight tenants including 714 Tickets, Aleppo’s Kitchen, Comerica Bank, LAMILL Coffee, Lolas by MFK and Non’s Vietnamese Kitchen at the time of sale, according to LoopNet. The property also offers 150 parking spaces, 16 Tesla Superchargers and prominent pylon street signage.

Lee Csenar and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, a Los Angeles-based private investor, in the transaction. Omar Hussein of Beacon Realty Advisors represented Vista Emerald.