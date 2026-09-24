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Molokai-Apts-SD-CA
Vista International has sold Molokai Apartments, a 39-unit property in San Diego’s College East neighborhood, to a private investor for $11.2 million.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Vista International Sells Molokai Apartments in San Diego for $11.2M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.2 million sale of The Molokai Apartments, a 39-unit property in San Diego. Austin Ray Huffman and Chris Zorbas, of the Zorbas Huffman Group based out of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office, listed the property on behalf of the seller, Vista International Inc. Michael Wolf of Coldwell Banker West represented the buyer, a private investor.

Built in 1971, The Molokai Apartments is a 32,204-square-foot property situated on about 1 acre at 5055 73rd St. in San Diego’s College East neighborhood. The property consists of 27 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 12 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and features gated entry, onsite storage, off-street parking and a pool. 

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