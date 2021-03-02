Vista Investment Enters Denver Market with $30.4M Signature Centre Office Building Acquisition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located in Denver, Signature Centre features 185,743 square feet of office space.

DENVER — Los Angeles-based Vista Investment Group has purchased Signature Centre, a five-story, Class A office building located at 14143 Denver West Parkway in Denver. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $30.4 million.

The 185,743-square-foot building features a 2,400-square-foot fitness center with showers and lockers; balconies; an on-site deli; three-level underground parking garage; and a surface parking lot. Built in 2007, the property is one of seven LEED Platinum Core & Shell-certified buildings in Colorado. It features passive solar design and airflow systems, hydronic heating and cooling, and 100 percent raised flooring.

At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied and serves as the global headquarters of CoorsTek, a manufacturer of technical ceramics.

Tim Richney, Charley Will, Mike Winn, Chad Flynn and Jenny Knowlton of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.