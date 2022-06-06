REBusinessOnline

Vista Investment Group Acquires 122-Unit Multifamily Property in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Southern California-based Vista Investment Group has acquired SoCo Apartments, a 122-unit multifamily property in Austin. Built in 2004, the property offers one, two- and three-bedroom units that are housed across 16 two-story buildings. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, coffee bar and picnic and grilling areas. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements to unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Kent Myers of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

