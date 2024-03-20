Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Vista Property Buys 197,553 SF Shopping Center in Lake Worth, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAKE WORTH, TEXAS —Dallas-based investment firm Vista Property has purchased Lake Worth Marketplace, a 197,553-square-foot shopping center located on the northwestern outskirts of Fort Worth. Built in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Kohl’s, Marshalls, Burlington, pOpshelf, Lane Bryant and Bath & Body Works. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard, Erin Lazarus, Keenan Ryan and Ben Pollack of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

