Vista Property, Skender Break Ground on 32-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Developer Vista Property and general contractor Skender have broken ground on a 32-story apartment tower at 370 N. Morgan St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Designed by Antunovich Associates, the 539,000-square-foot property will feature 494 units, including 99 affordable housing units. Floor plans will range from studios to two bedrooms. A residential lobby, leasing offices and 4,500 square feet of retail space will make up the ground floor. A parking podium with 192 spaces, 20 percent of which will have electric vehicle charging capabilities, will extend from floors two to four.

The exterior aesthetic is inspired by a modern Mies van der Rohe design. Outdoor amenities will include a 30th-floor pool deck, yoga terrace, fire pits and outdoor grill kitchens. Inside, residents will have access to a fitness center, coworking areas, a lounge, private event and dining rooms, a golf simulator and various common areas. A new landscaped plaza will front the intersection of Kinzie and Morgan streets.

In late 2024, demolition on the site began with the removal of the old single-story Fox Deluxe Foods building. The apartment tower is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The project team includes DeSimone as the structural engineer. Skender is handling mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering. CIBC and PGIM provided financing.