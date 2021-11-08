Vista Realty Partners Sells Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta for $63.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Community amenities at Carmel Vista apartments include a business center, playground, dog park, fitness center, 24-hour package concierge lockers, controlled access gates, clubhouse with game room and coffee bar and pool.

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Vista Realty Partners has sold Carmel Vista Apartments, a 228-unit multifamily community in McDonough. Equus Capital Partners Ltd. purchased the property for $63.3 million. David Gutting of Newmark represented Vista Realty in the transaction.

Opened in Feb. 2021, Carmel Vista Apartments offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sunrooms, direct access attached garages, walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include a business center, playground, dog park, fitness center, 24-hour package concierge lockers, controlled access gates, clubhouse with game room and coffee bar and pool.

Located at 91 Mt. Carmel Road, Carmel Vista has access to Interstates 75 and 285. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Trustmark Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project. A joint venture among The Radco Cos. and Blue Vista Asset Management LLC., Eduard de Guardiola’s Family Office, provided an undisclosed amount of equity.