Vista Residential Breaks Ground on 221-Unit Multifamily Development in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Vista Residential Partners has broken ground on Gardens Vista, a 221-unit multifamily development located in the South Florida city of Palm Beach Gardens. Situated on 6.7 acres, Gardens Vista is less than one mile from Gardens Mall and the Nova Southeastern University campus. Atlanta-based Niles Bolton Associates is designing the project.

The four-story, Spanish colonial-styled community will offer 131 one-bedroom, 68 two-bedroom and 22 three-bedroom apartments, with 10 percent of its units designated as workforce housing. Amenities at the complex will include a resort-style swimming pool, gym, two pickleball courts, interactive game room, coworking spaces, 24/7 package concierge, electric vehicle charging stations, dog park and a nature preserve.

Vista Residential has partnered with a global asset manager representing an unspecified state-sponsored pension fund, as well as a Midwest insurance company, for the financing of the development.