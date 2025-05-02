Friday, May 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gardens Vista will include 221 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with 10 percent of its units designated as workforce housing.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Vista Residential Breaks Ground on 221-Unit Multifamily Development in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

by John Nelson

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Vista Residential Partners has broken ground on Gardens Vista, a 221-unit multifamily development located in the South Florida city of Palm Beach Gardens. Situated on 6.7 acres, Gardens Vista is less than one mile from Gardens Mall and the Nova Southeastern University campus. Atlanta-based Niles Bolton Associates is designing the project.

The four-story, Spanish colonial-styled community will offer 131 one-bedroom, 68 two-bedroom and 22 three-bedroom apartments, with 10 percent of its units designated as workforce housing. Amenities at the complex will include a resort-style swimming pool, gym, two pickleball courts, interactive game room, coworking spaces, 24/7 package concierge, electric vehicle charging stations, dog park and a nature preserve. 

Vista Residential has partnered with a global asset manager representing an unspecified state-sponsored pension fund, as well as a Midwest insurance company, for the financing of the development.

You may also like

NewMark Merrill to Complete $1.5M Remodel of Bricktown...

JLL Arranges $67M Construction Loan for Pittsburgh Multifamily...

Feil Receives $65M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion...

Moss Completes 248-Room Opal Sol Luxury Resort &...

13th Floor, JSB Capital Group Obtain $67.5M Construction...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Brooklyn...

First National Realty Signs OneLife Fitness to Anchor...

Red Oak Capital Provides $8.7M Acquisition Loan for...

Phoenix Development Begins Construction on 264-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel...