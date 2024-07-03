Saturday, July 6, 2024
Vista Residential Breaks Ground on 277-Unit Mixed-Use Apartment Community in Holly Springs, North Carolina

by John Nelson

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Vista Residential Partners has broken ground on Main Street Vista, a 277-unit mixed-use apartment community in Holly Springs, a southwest suburb of Raleigh. The 11.7-acre development site is located at the corner of North Main Street and Holly Springs Road.

Main Street Vista will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging almost 1,050 square feet, as well as 19,000 square feet of retail space and 11,000 square feet of live-work space. Select apartments will have a ground-floor office space available for lease to prospective tenants who desire to work from home.

Designed by Niles Bolton, Main Street Vista will feature a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, central green area, pet park and 24/7 package concierge services.

Dome Equities and two Ohio-based life insurance companies provided financing for the project. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

