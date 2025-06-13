Vista Residential Breaks Ground on 312-Unit Multifamily Development in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Vista Residential Partners has broken ground on Greenway Vista, a 312-unit multifamily development in Columbus. Situated near Rickenbacker Airport and Anduril’s planned mega-facility, Greenway Vista will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging approximately 840 square feet in size. Parse Capital and Old National Bank provided financing for Greenway Vista.

Designed by Columbus-based ArchAll Architects, the garden-style apartment community will feature a 6,500-square-foot clubhouse with fitness and business centers, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas and grilling area, a large central green area with a gameday pavilion and outdoor grill station, community garden and a pet park. The 25-acre community will also have direct access to Blacklick Greenway Trail, a 12-mile trail that runs between Reynoldsburg and Groveport on the southeastern edge of Columbus.