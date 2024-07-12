Vista Residential Partners Breaks Ground on 238-Unit One26 Vista Multifamily Project in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Vista Residential Partners, along with PCCP and Principal Asset Management, has broken ground on One26 Vista, an apartment community in Vancouver, just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon.

Situated on nine acres on NE 72nd Avenue, One26 Vista will feature 238 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, averaging approximately 920 square feet.

LSW Architects designed the garden-style apartment property, which will offer secure access entries, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen tile backsplashes, laminate cabinets and flooring, roller shades and air conditioning. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, hot tub, enclosed dog park and package concierge.

Krevolin & Horst of Atlanta represented Vista Residential Partners.