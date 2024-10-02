Vista Residential Partners Breaks Ground on 308-Unit Multifamily Property in Newark, Ohio

NEWARK, OHIO — Vista Residential Partners has broken ground on Trailhead Vista, a 308-unit apartment community in Newark, about 40 miles east of Columbus. The 15.6-acre project is situated at the northeast corner of West Main Street and Thornwood Drive along the Thornwood Corridor Employment Hub (TECH), which is comprised of five industrial parks totaling over 1,600 acres. Designed by Columbus-based ArchAll, the garden-style community will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 862 square feet. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, central green area and pet park. Trailhead Vista will also offer access to the TJ Evans Trail, a 14.2-acre trail connecting Newark to Johnstown. Parse Capital, Icarus Capital and Old National Bank provided financing for the development. Krevolin & Horst LLC represented Vista Residential Partners.