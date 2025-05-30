Friday, May 30, 2025
Vista Residential Partners Breaks Ground on 375-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS — Atlanta-based Vista Residential Partners has broken ground on Williams Ranch Vista, a 375-unit multifamily project that will be located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. The 18.2-acre site is adjacent to the Williams Ranch master-planned development in Fort Bend County. Williams Ranch Vista will offer one- and two-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness area, clubhouse, package center and a dog park. Vista is developing the project in partnership with Parse Capital, A16Z and BOK Financial. Completion is scheduled for spring 2027.

