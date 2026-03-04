Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Highline-Vista-Apts-Littleton-CO.jpg
Slated for full delivery by late 2027, Highline Vista in Littleton, Colo., will feature 172 apartments, a 3,500-square-foot clubhouse and pool with cabanas and grilling areas.
ColoradoDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

Vista Residential Partners to Develop 172-Unit Apartment Community in Littleton, Colorado

by Amy Works

LITTLETON, COLO. — Vista Residential Partners has closed on financing for the development of Highline Vista, a four-story garden-style multifamily property in Littleton. Vertical construction is slated to commence in August 2026, with first residents scheduled for mid-2027 and full completion for late 2027.

Situated approximately 14 miles south of downtown Denver, Highline Vista will offer 172 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across three four-story residential buildings on 5.6 acres. Apartments will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers and open layouts.

Planned community amenities will include a 3,500-square-foot clubhouse with fitness and business centers, a resort-style pool with cabanas and grilling areas, multiple outdoor amenity pavilions and a community park.

Apex Multifamily Construction, a Vista affiliate, is serving as general contractor, and Rosemann Architects is designing the project.

You may also like

Fein Begins Leasing 326-Unit Apartment Community in North...

Wan Bridge Nears Completion of 166-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

JLL Arranges $129M Sale of Multifamily Building in...

SYM Investments Buys Apartment Complex in Belleville, New...

WinnCos. Completes $55.3M Affordable Seniors Housing Redevelopment in...

Penzance to Develop $4B Data Center Campus in...

Public-Private Partnership Breaks Ground on 157-Unit Workforce Housing...

Hudson Atlantic Arranges $9.3M Sale of Northern New...

ANF Tops Out Sevilla Apartments at Downtown Doral...