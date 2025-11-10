Vista Residential, Virtus Secure Construction Financing for 304-Unit Apartment Development in Metro Atlanta

MABLETON, GA. — A partnership between Vista Residential Partners and Virtus Real Estate Group has secured construction financing for Mill Grove Vista, a 304-unit, garden-style apartment development located in Mableton, approximately 14 miles west of downtown Atlanta in Cobb County. The multifamily community will sit at the heart of a future 23.6-acre mixed-use development that will feature a civic building, townhomes and retail space, along with Mill Grove Vista. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. will provide financing for the project. Apex Multifamily Construction, a Vista affiliate, will serve as general contractor.

Mill Grove Vista will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across 12 residential buildings. The average unit size will total roughly 917 square feet. Amenities at the community will include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, clubroom with a coffee bar, coworking spaces, parcel room, dog park and a playground. Vertical construction on Mill Grove Vista is anticipated to start early next year, with completion scheduled for the end of 2027.